IBM's Options Frenzy: What You Need to Know

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards IBM (NYSE:IBM), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in IBM usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 10 extraordinary options activities for IBM. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 40% leaning bullish and 40% bearish. Among these notable options, 3 are puts, totaling $132,681, and 7 are calls, amounting to $321,088.

What's The Price Target?

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $235.0 to $270.0 for IBM during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for IBM options trades today is 1835.62 with a total volume of 575.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for IBM's big money trades within a strike price range of $235.0 to $270.0 over the last 30 days.

IBM 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume IBM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 02/28/25 $3.55 $3.25 $3.65 $262.50 $72.7K 739 2 IBM CALL TRADE BEARISH 02/28/25 $5.9 $5.6 $5.68 $257.50 $56.8K 797 25 IBM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 02/21/25 $12.5 $11.15 $11.5 $250.00 $55.0K 8.4K 42 IBM PUT SWEEP BEARISH 04/17/25 $13.05 $12.95 $12.95 $270.00 $50.8K 342 83 IBM PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 04/17/25 $13.05 $12.75 $12.9 $270.00 $50.3K 342 5

About IBM

IBM looks to be a part of every aspect of an enterprise's IT needs. The company primarily sells software, IT services, consulting, and hardware. IBM operates in 175 countries and employs approximately 300,000 people. The company has a robust roster of business partners to service its clients, which include 95% of all Fortune 500 companies. Primary products include its mainframes, Red Hat software, transaction processing software, and IT consulting.

Having examined the options trading patterns of IBM, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Present Market Standing of IBM Trading volume stands at 648,867, with IBM's price down by -0.48%, positioned at $261.81. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be overbought. Earnings announcement expected in 63 days. Professional Analyst Ratings for IBM

Over the past month, 5 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $255.4.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

* An analyst from B of A Securities persists with their Buy rating on IBM, maintaining a target price of $260. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from BMO Capital continues to hold a Market Perform rating for IBM, targeting a price of $280. * An analyst from Jefferies persists with their Hold rating on IBM, maintaining a target price of $270. * An analyst from Morgan Stanley persists with their Equal-Weight rating on IBM, maintaining a target price of $217. * An analyst from RBC Capital downgraded its action to Outperform with a price target of $250.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest IBM options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

