IBM's (NYSE:IBM) Earnings Beat the Estimations, but They Don't Inspire Confidence

By Stjepan Kalinic

Posting a solid earnings result might be the best among all the methods to stop the stock's decline.

Such was the case with International Business Machines(NYSE: IBM), which currently offers an attractive yield of over 5%.

Q4 Earnings Results

Non-GAAP EPS : US$3.35 (beats by US$0.06)

: US$3.35 (beats by US$0.06) Revenue: US$16.7b (beats by US$740m)

US$16.7b (beats by US$740m) Revenue growth: -18% Y/Y

Note: The revenue growth is negative due to the Kyndryl spin-off.

The highlight of the Q4 earnings is the hybrid cloud revenue which attributed US$6.2b, with a growth of 16%. CEO Arvind Krishna reiterated confidence in "delivering the mid-single-digit revenue growth and strong free cash flow in 2022. "

Yet, some institutions don't share his optimism, as UBS recently downgraded the stock to Sell from Neutral. Their analyst David Vogt lowered the price target from US$136 to US$124, pointing out that the stock is trading at an elevated ratio regarding its historical averages. He expects revenue growth at 3.4% in 2022 and 3.1% in 2023 – below the management's mid-single-digit target.

Meanwhile, IBM continues with its restructuring efforts. First, it acquired data analytics software provider Envizi, specializing in analytics software for sustainability and energy. Second, it sold its healthcare data and analytics assets to Francisco Partners. The terms of both deals are undisclosed.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

To clarify, if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for International Business Machines:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.082 = US$8.9b ÷ (US$144b - US$36b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2021).

Therefore, International Business Machines has a ROCE of 8.2%. In absolute terms, that's a low return, and it also under-performs the IT industry average of 14%.

In the above chart, we have measured International Business Machines' prior ROCE against its last performance, but the future is arguably more important.

What Does the ROCE Trend For International Business Machines Tell Us?

In terms of International Business Machines' historical ROCE movements, the trend isn't great. Specifically, ROCE has fallen from 18% over the last five years. Meanwhile, the business is utilizing more capital, but this hasn't moved the needle much in terms of sales in the past 12 months, so this could reflect longer-term investments. It may take some time before the company starts to see any change in earnings from these investments.

The Bottom Line On International Business Machines' ROCE

Bringing it all together, while we're somewhat encouraged by International Business Machines' reinvestment in its own business, we're aware that returns are shrinking. Additionally, the stock's total return to shareholders over the last five years has been flat, which isn't too surprising. While there are ongoing efforts to restructure the company, we don't like that a lot remains undisclosed.

Furthermore, the company prefers Non-GAAP reporting, increasing the odds of various accounting gimmicks to help meet the targets. This is why notable short-sellers like Jim Chanos accused it of "financial engineering" before the Q3 earnings reports.

