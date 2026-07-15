IBM's AI Spending Warning Triggers Historic Stock Selloff

International Business Machines’ IBM shares plunged 25.2% on July 14, 2026, marking one of the company's steepest single-day declines in decades after it issued a warning that highlighted a significant shift in corporate technology spending. Rather than reflecting a traditional earnings disappointment, the selloff was driven by management's indication that many customers are redirecting a larger share of their technology budgets toward artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure, delaying or reducing spending on conventional software and IT projects.

The announcement sent shockwaves across Wall Street, weighing heavily on the broader software sector as investors reassessed the near-term outlook for enterprise technology companies. The warning suggested that the rapid expansion of AI investments is reshaping corporate priorities, with businesses favoring spending on advanced computing infrastructure, specialized chips, cloud platforms and AI-enabled systems over legacy software deployments and traditional digital transformation initiatives.

While AI has been one of the strongest investment themes in the market over the past two years, IBM's comments underscored a growing divide within the technology sector. Companies directly involved in building AI infrastructure continue to benefit from surging demand, whereas businesses dependent on more conventional enterprise IT spending could face increasing pressure as customers reallocate capital toward next-generation technologies.

The market reaction reflected broader concerns that the AI investment cycle may temporarily disrupt spending patterns across the software industry. Investors now face the challenge of distinguishing between companies positioned to capitalize on AI-driven demand and those that could experience slower growth as enterprises prioritize foundational AI infrastructure over other technology initiatives.

IBM Underperforms Industry Peers

IBM belongs to the Zacks Computer - Integrated Systems industry, and carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Its stock has declined 26.7% year to date against 115.4% growth in the industry. Two of its peers from the industry, Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. AMD and Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company HPE have gained 156% and 106.4%, respectively, in the same period. While AMD carries a #2 (Buy), HPE boasts a #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

IBM’s Mixed 2026 Continues

Before its historic July 14 plunge, IBM shares had already been under pressure in 2026 as investors questioned whether its AI strategy could generate meaningful revenue quickly enough to justify its valuation. Slower growth in consulting and legacy infrastructure businesses also weighed on sentiment.

Competition in cloud computing and cautious enterprise technology spending further pressured the stock, with many customers prioritizing AI infrastructure investments over traditional software and IT projects.

And yet, in April, the company had posted strong first-quarter earnings. IBM reported strong adjusted earnings of $1.91 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.81 and rising from $1.60 a year earlier. Revenue increased to $15.92 billion from $14.54 billion, topping the consensus estimate by 1.49% and marking its fourth straight quarterly revenue beat.

Bottom Line

Despite the sharp decline, IBM's warning highlights the scale of the AI transformation underway. Rather than signaling weaker overall technology spending, the company's comments suggest that corporate investment is evolving rapidly toward AI-centric projects. As businesses continue to build the infrastructure required to support AI, Wall Street is likely to remain focused on which companies stand to benefit from this historic shift and which may need to adapt their business models to the changing technology landscape.

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