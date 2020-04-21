IBM Withdraws 2020 Guidance, What to Do with the Shares?

International Business Machines IBM, one of the first technology companies announcing results, reported a somewhat disappointing quarter, but not unexpected considering the way the pandemic is playing out.

Its revenue of $17.57 billion missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 2.2% while EPS of $1.84 exceeded by 3.4%.

Like Alphabet GOOGL and Microsoft MSFT, which have given some indication of how the pandemic is boosting their cloud revenue, IBM too benefited from more users moving to the work from home model. The company’s cloud revenue jumped 19% in the quarter helped by the RedHat acquisition, while the Cloud & Cognitive Software segment, of which it’s a part, grew from 27% to a little under 30% of its revenue. We don’t know how much exactly the cloud contributed.

Arvind Krishna, who headed that division, took over running the company on April 6. This is perhaps the most significant takeaway from the quarter and brings to mind how Satya Nadella also moved from a similar position to start running Microsoft. It therefore also raises positive expectations that there’s finally going to be some material change in the way IBM operates. Maybe this is where things start to turn.

Because Krishna, on his first conference call, indicated that he will be doing certain things differently. With hybrid cloud and AI as focus areas, IBM will look for synergistic acquisitions that may not be immediately accretive but will have a more promising growth profile. IBM’s revenues have been on a more or less steady decline since 2011 and its EPS before non-recurring items followed a similar path, although it appeared to steady between 2016 and 2018. The change in strategy will mean improvement in the quality of earnings, which can only be a good thing.

So what of the withdrawn guidance? The company will revisit this topic at the end of the second quarter, which seems sensible since many are expecting more directional certainty in the pandemic by the end of June.

Because what is about 30% of the business today won’t become 70-80% or even 50% overnight. What’s more likely is, it will become the company’s primary growth engine sooner rather than later. The pandemic is likely to materially impact the drive toward globalization, which in turn will have repercussions for IBM’s business and technology services units. At the same time, with more people relying on the cloud, there should be positive momentum here.

This takes us to the question of market size, because how many players could this market accommodate after all? We already have players like Amazon AMZN, Alphabet, Microsoft, Alibaba BABA, IBM itself and several others. Won’t the growing number of providers make for a far more complex operating environment where interoperability and communication between different ecosystems become the biggest headaches? The answer is that we are only just getting started in the cloud, so multiple players can easily take part. Moreover, customers need diversity because it keeps prices down. This is all good stuff.

Recommendation

Valuation does become more problematic given the reduced visibility, although the company looks fairly valued on the basis of trailing twelve months’ (TTM) sales, TTM EBIT, book value and enterprise value-to-sales.

Under the circumstances, I’d say there’s no reason to buy the shares right now. At a minimum, it would be better to wait for the guidance at the end of the next quarter. However, if you’re already holding the shares, there is now reason to hang in there for a year or two.

