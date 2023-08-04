IBM wins another ruling limiting ex-workers' age bias claims

By Daniel Wiessner

(Reuters) - A group of former IBM Corp IBM.N employees waited too long to bring claims that they were laid off as part of a purge of older workers, a U.S. appeals court said on Friday, marking the technology company's latest victory in a string of age bias cases involving thousands of workers.

The New York-based 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals rejected claims by 26 ex-IBM workers that a deadline for filing legal disputes contained in severance agreements they had signed was invalid because it interfered with their rights under federal anti-discrimination law.

The plaintiffs sued to invalidate the agreements after a Manhattan federal judge blocked them from joining a separate class action lawsuit making identical age bias claims against IBM because they had signed arbitration agreements.

In a ruling in the class action last year, the 2nd Circuit upheld provisions of the severance agreements that barred workers who signed them from joining the lawsuit.

IBM and a lawyer for the plaintiffs, Shannon Liss-Riordan of Lichten & Liss-Riordan, did not immediately respond to requests for comment. IBM has maintained that older workers were fired or left the company for various reasons and not because of discrimination.

Since 2018, thousands of former IBM employees have claimed that IBM forced them out of their jobs because they were older than 40 in order to compete with tech companies with younger workforces.

Most of the plaintiffs in Friday's appeal had initiated age bias cases against IBM in arbitration, which were dismissed as untimely. Their severance agreements gave them 300 days from their termination to bring legal claims.

The workers sued, arguing that imposing a deadline improperly interfered with their ability to "piggyback" on similar claims that were filed in a timely manner by other former IBM employees.

A three-judge 2nd Circuit panel on Friday, agreeing with a federal judge in Manhattan, said "piggybacking" is a procedure created by courts and not a right guaranteed by the federal law barring workplace age discrimination, which cannot be waived.

As a result, the workers validly waived that ability when they signed the severance agreements, U.S. Circuit Judge Michael Park wrote for the court.

The panel included U.S. Circuit Judges Rosemary Pooler and Richard Wesley.

