IBM watsonx Powers Mitsubishi Motors' AI Initiative: Stock to Gain?

International Business Machines Corporation IBM recently announced that Mitsubishi Motors Canada has leveraged IBM’s watsonx portfolio to develop an AI-native customer interaction solution called Intelligent Companion. In this venture, IBM collaborated with WongDoody, an IBM ecosystem partner well known for its ability to create intelligent marketing experiences.



Mitsubishi Motors is a dominant player in the Canadian auto market. The company is witnessing significant growth in the country in recent years. However, it is facing intensifying competition from major automotive corporations such as Toyota, FORD, Honda and more. Amid this situation, Mitsubishi Motors has opted to utilize AI to stay ahead of the game by improving customer engagement and streamlining their purchasing experience.



The traditional marketing strategies have several limitations. Brochure-ware contain static information, pre-set vehicle tools lack personalization and legacy chatbots uses scripted answers which are often failed to properly address customer queries. The newly launched “Intelligent Companion” effectively addresses these issues.



IBM watsonx portfolio has empowered clients to rapidly integrate AI across their operations by utilizing client’s own data sets and insights. The Intelligent Companion tool is developed by utilizing IBM watsonx.ai, a comprehensive AI development studio and IBM watsonx Orchestrate. The watsonx Orchestrate is an advanced generative AI and automation solution that develop, deploys and manages AI agents. The AI model of Intelligent Companion is trained on Mitsubishi Outlander 2025 data, and it is also trained and well-tested to address niche questions and use cases relevant to Canadian audiences. IBM ecosystem partner WongDoody developed the 3D visualization.



Powered by this leading-edge solution, the Intelligent Companion seamlessly adapts to each customer’s requirements, offers natural and conversational responses to queries, shows interactive 3D visual guide to the vehicle's features and ensure engaging and personalized automotive buying experience.

Will This Development Drive IBM’s Share Performance?

With extensive hybrid cloud, AI and consulting expertise, IBM has a strong presence worldwide. Over 4000 government and corporate clients from various industries, such as financial services, communications and healthcare, utilize IBM solutions to expedite digital transformation, streamline workflows, optimize costs and enhance their competitive edge.



The Intelligent Companion is a pioneering product in the automotive retail domain. From the initial proof of concept to the final product launch, the project was completed within an impressive 12 weeks. It serves as a testament to high versatility and scalability of IBM watsonx product portfolio. As enterprises across industries aim to quickly incorporate AI capabilities, IBM, with its comprehensive watsonx portfolio of AI products, is well positioned to capitalize on this market trend. This bodes well for long-term growth.

IBM’s Stock Price Movement

Shares of IBM have gained 34% in the past year against the industry’s 17.8% decline.



IBM's Zacks Rank

IBM currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Here are some other top-ranked stocks that investors may consider.



InterDigital IDCC sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



In the trailing four quarters, it delivered an earnings surprise of 158.41%. It is a pioneer in advanced mobile technologies that enable wireless communications and capabilities. The company designs and develops a wide range of advanced technology solutions used in digital cellular, wireless 3G, 4G and IEEE 802-related products and networks.

Celestica Inc. CLS carries a Zacks Rank #2 at present. The company provides competitive manufacturing technology and service solutions for printed circuit assembly and system assembly, as well as post-manufacturing support to many of the world's leading original equipment manufacturers.



United States Cellular Corporation USM sports a Zacks Rank of 1 at present. In the last reported quarter, it delivered an earnings surprise of 150%.



U.S. Cellular has taken concrete steps to accelerate subscriber additions and improve churn management. The company aims to offer the best wireless experience to customers by providing superior quality network and national coverage. It is well-positioned to support the investment required for network enhancements, including the deployment of 5G technology.

United States Cellular Corporation (USM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Celestica, Inc. (CLS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

InterDigital, Inc. (IDCC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

