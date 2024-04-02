IBM watsonx Boosts Digital Experience at Major Golf Championship

International Business Machines Corporation IBM brings several enticing features to the Masters Tournament’s digital platforms powered by generative AI built from IBM watsonx. The 88th Masters tournament is set to take place from 11th-14th April at Augusta National Golf Club. The Masters has closely collaborated with IBM for over 25 years, accelerating their digital journey from design to data insights. With a strong emphasis on AI integration, the Masters tournament is aiming to redefine digital engagement for millions of golf enthusiasts around the globe.



Leveraging the combination of generative AI and large language models, IBM is introducing AI-enabled Spanish language narration in the tournament. This will propel inclusivity from the diverse cultures in one of the four men’s major golf championships. IBM’s AI model natively understands and communicates in Spanish, moving beyond just English to Spanish translation. This ensures an immersive and genuine audio and closed caption narration experience for Spanish-speaking fans.



IBM is also introducing AI-powered Hole insights that generate detailed breakdowns of current and historical plays. It also offers projections of anticipated play and delivers insights based on live tournament shots directly on the Masters website. Integrating eight years of tournament data, including more than 170,000 shots, it also offers historical insights into how each hole has played.



The innovative features developed on combined expertise from IBM Consulting and Masters digital team will provide personalized and engaging digital experiences to viewers worldwide. Successful implementation of IBM AI will accentuate the versatility of watsonx and its relevance across diverse industry use cases. This will solidify IBM’s dominance in the field of artificial intelligence and broaden its commercial horizon.



IBM is betting big on the watsonx platform, which is likely to be the core technology platform for its AI capabilities. watsonx delivers the value of foundational models to the enterprise, enabling them to be more productive. This enterprise-ready AI and data platform comprises three products to help organizations accelerate and scale AI — the watsonx.ai studio for new foundation models, generative AI and machine learning; the watsonx.data fit-for-purpose data store, built on an open lake house architecture; and the watsonx.governance toolkit to help enable AI workflows to be built with responsibility and transparency.



IBM is poised to benefit from strong demand for hybrid cloud and AI, driving growth in Software and Consulting. The company’s growth is expected to be driven primarily by analytics, cloud computing and security in the long haul. A combination of a better business mix, improving operating leverage through productivity gains and increased investment in growth opportunities will likely drive profitability.



The stock has gained 43.6% in the past year compared with the industry's growth of 32.4%.



IBM carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy)

Other Stocks to Consider

Nokia Corporation NOK carries a Zacks Rank #2 at present. It has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 9.4%. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



The company is well-positioned for the ongoing technology cycle, given the strength of its end-to-end portfolio. Its installed base of high-capacity AirScale products, which enables customers to upgrade to 5G quickly, is growing fast.



Pinterest PINS, carrying a Zacks Rank #2 at present, delivered a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 37.42%. In the last reported quarter, it delivered an earnings surprise of 3.92%.



Pinterest is increasingly establishing a unique value proposition to advertisers that could provide a competitive advantage in the long haul. Through various innovations, it continues to dramatically improve the advertising platform, which appears to be one of the best ad platforms for consumer discretionary brands looking for ways to reach customers and stretch smaller ad budgets.



NVIDIA Corporation NVDA, sporting a Zacks Rank #1, delivered a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 20.18%. In the last reported quarter, it delivered an earnings surprise of 13.41%.



NVIDIA is the worldwide leader in visual computing technologies and the inventor of the graphic processing unit. Over the years, the company’s focus evolved from PC graphics to AI-based solutions that support high-performance computing, gaming and virtual reality platforms.

