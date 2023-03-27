IBM Unveils Quantum Computing Research Center in Spain

International Business Machines Corporation IBM recently announced the launch of Quantum Computational Center in collaboration with Fundación Ikerbasque in the Basque Country of Spain. This is the second such facility established in Europe. Ikerbasque becomes the latest addition to the IBM Quantum Network, a growing global community of around 200 members working on advancing quantum computing and exploring its real-world applications. The newly-introduced center will work with the Basque country government, businesses and academic partners to develop innovative quantum technology solutions to facilitate regional scientific advancement.



As technology and innovation move forward, scientists and researchers frequently encounter questions with a higher degree of complexity. Sometimes there are many variables in the plate, which interact in a complicated way. Even supercomputers with thousands of classical CPU and GPU cores struggle to produce a useful model. IBM is putting its resources and innovation into tackling these issues and equipping scientists with cutting-edge quantum technology solutions by developing the next-generation quantum computing infrastructure.



The collaboration aims to enhance international research and industrial cooperation and construct a world-class quantum-trained community pool with comprehensive learning programs. Advancement of the Quantum ecosystem has a wide array of possibilities, such as streamlining complex scientific research related to physics, material sciences and information science, addressing real-world issues such as ensuring sustainability, fostering overall economic development and improving social welfare through technological innovation.



IBM has evolved as a provider of cloud and data platforms. Red Hat’s acquisition, in particular, has helped it strengthen its competitive position in the hybrid cloud market. With the Red Hat buyout, the company offers a Linux operating system — Red Hat Enterprise Linux — and a hybrid cloud platform — Red Hat OpenShift — that aid enterprises with digital transformation. The company provides advanced information technology solutions, computer systems, quantum computing and supercomputing solutions, enterprise software, storage systems and microelectronics.



It is poised to benefit from strong demand for hybrid cloud and AI, driving growth in Software and Consulting segments. The company’s growth is expected to be driven primarily by analytics, cloud computing, and security in the long haul. A combination of a better business mix, improving operating leverage through productivity gains and increased investment in growth opportunities will drive profitability. IBM's research and development (R&D) initiatives set it apart from its peers. On an annual basis, the company invests around 7-8% in R&D to reap high-growth and high-value opportunities.



The stock has lost 4.7% in the past year compared with the industry’s decline of 15.4%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

IBM currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



Ubiquiti, Inc. UI, carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), delivered an earnings surprise of 6.90% in the last reported quarter. Earnings estimates for UI for the current year stand at $7.31 per share. Ubiquiti and its subsidiaries offer a comprehensive portfolio of networking products and solutions for service providers and enterprises. Its service-provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems and routing, while enterprise product platforms provide wireless local area network (WLAN) infrastructure, video surveillance products and machine-to-machine communication components.



The company’s excellent global business model, which is flexible and adaptable to evolving changes in markets, helps it to beat challenges and maximize growth. Its operating model is backed by a rapidly growing and highly engaged community of service providers, distributors, value-added resellers, systems integrators and corporate IT professionals (referred to as the Ubiquiti Community).



Arista Networks, Inc. ANET, sporting a Zacks Rank #1, delivered an earnings surprise of 14.17%, on average, in the trailing four quarters. Earnings estimates for ANET for the current year stand at $5.79 per share. Arista provides cloud networking solutions for data centers and cloud computing environments. The company offers 10/25/40/50/100 Gigabit Ethernet switches and routers optimized for next-generation data center networks.



It continues to benefit from strong momentum and diversification across its top verticals and product lines. The company has a software-driven, data-centric approach to help customers build their cloud architecture and enhance their cloud experience. It is well-poised for growth in data-driven cloud networking business with proactive platforms and predictive operations. Arista has introduced network observability software, DANZ Monitoring Fabric (DMF), on its switching platforms for enterprise-wide traffic visibility and contextual insights.



Juniper Networks, Inc. JNPR, carrying a Zacks Rank #2, delivered an earnings surprise of 1.55%, on average, in the trailing four quarters. It is witnessing strong momentum across its core industry verticals and is confident of its long-term prospects. Investments in customer solutions and sales organizations have enabled the company to capitalize on the solid demand across end markets.



Juniper is a leading provider of networking solutions and communication devices. The company develops, designs and sells products that help build a network infrastructure for services and applications based on a single Internet protocol network worldwide. The company caters to the networking needs of enterprises, public sector organizations and service providers across the globe.

Just Released: Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2023

In addition to the investment ideas discussed above, would you like to know about our 10 top picks for 2023?

From inception in 2012 through November, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks portfolio has tripled the market, gaining an impressive +884.5% versus the S&P 500’s +287.4%. Our Director of Research has now combed through 4,000 companies covered by the Zacks Rank and handpicked the best 10 tickers to buy and hold in 2023. Don’t miss your chance to still be among the first to get in on these just-released stocks.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Juniper Networks, Inc. (JNPR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Arista Networks, Inc. (ANET) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Ubiquiti Inc. (UI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.