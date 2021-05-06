IBM Unveils New 2 Nm Chip - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - IBM (IBM) unveiled new 2 nm chip technology which is projected to achieve 45 percent higher performance, or 75 percent lower energy use, than the most advanced 7 nm node chips.

The potential benefits of the advanced 2 nm chips could include: quadrupling cell phone battery life, drastically speeding up a laptop's functions; slashing the carbon footprint of data centers; and contributing to faster object detection and reaction time in autonomous vehicles like self-driving cars.

The company's semiconductor development efforts are based at its research lab located at the Albany Nanotech Complex in Albany, NY.

