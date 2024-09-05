IBM Unusual Options Activity For September 05

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on IBM.

Looking at options history for IBM (NYSE:IBM) we detected 16 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 37% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 50% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 7 are puts, for a total amount of $425,463 and 9, calls, for a total amount of $599,233.

Expected Price Movements

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $70.0 to $245.0 for IBM during the past quarter.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for IBM's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across IBM's significant trades, within a strike price range of $70.0 to $245.0, over the past month.

IBM Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume IBM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $15.8 $15.6 $15.7 $195.00 $152.6K 4.7K 767 IBM CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/16/26 $134.35 $130.55 $132.7 $70.00 $119.4K 29 25 IBM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $15.8 $15.55 $15.68 $195.00 $113.2K 4.7K 656 IBM PUT TRADE BEARISH 11/15/24 $5.6 $5.45 $5.55 $195.00 $111.0K 449 211 IBM PUT TRADE BULLISH 11/15/24 $5.65 $5.6 $5.6 $195.00 $104.7K 449 399

About IBM

IBM looks to be a part of every aspect of an enterprise's IT needs. The company primarily sells software, IT services, consulting, and hardware. IBM operates in 175 countries and employs approximately 350,000 people. The company has a robust roster of 80,000 business partners to service 5,200 clients, which includes 95% of all Fortune 500. While IBM is a B2B company, IBM's outward impact is substantial. For example, IBM manages 90% of all credit card transactions globally and is responsible for 50% of all wireless connections in the world.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding IBM, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Current Position of IBM With a trading volume of 1,360,116, the price of IBM is down by -0.8%, reaching $202.48. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be overbought. Next earnings report is scheduled for 48 days from now. What Analysts Are Saying About IBM

A total of 1 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $145.0.

Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from UBS keeps a Sell rating on IBM with a target price of $145.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest IBM options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

