IBM Unusual Options Activity For November 26

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on IBM. Our analysis of options history for IBM (NYSE:IBM) revealed 18 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 38% of traders were bullish, while 50% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 4 were puts, with a value of $339,800, and 14 were calls, valued at $810,114.

Predicted Price Range

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $185.0 to $300.0 for IBM over the last 3 months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for IBM's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of IBM's whale activity within a strike price range from $185.0 to $300.0 in the last 30 days.

IBM Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume IBM PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $27.75 $27.7 $27.75 $240.00 $249.7K 119 104 IBM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $41.45 $40.95 $41.0 $200.00 $196.8K 2.5K 1 IBM CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/21/25 $23.7 $23.7 $23.7 $210.00 $85.3K 655 48 IBM CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/29/24 $6.65 $6.25 $6.25 $220.00 $62.5K 576 144 IBM CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $6.05 $5.85 $5.9 $230.00 $59.0K 2.9K 26

About IBM

IBM looks to be a part of every aspect of an enterprise's IT needs. The company primarily sells software, IT services, consulting, and hardware. IBM operates in 175 countries and employs approximately 350,000 people. The company has a robust roster of 80,000 business partners to service 5,200 clients, which includes 95% of all Fortune 500. While IBM is a B2B company, IBM's outward impact is substantial. For example, IBM manages 90% of all credit card transactions globally and is responsible for 50% of all wireless connections in the world.

Where Is IBM Standing Right Now? With a trading volume of 1,344,450, the price of IBM is down by -0.06%, reaching $225.99. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Next earnings report is scheduled for 57 days from now.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

