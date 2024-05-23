IBM Unusual Options Activity For May 23

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on IBM. Our analysis of options history for IBM (NYSE:IBM) revealed 8 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 25% of traders were bullish, while 50% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 6 were puts, with a value of $189,283, and 2 were calls, valued at $83,475.

Predicted Price Range

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $150.0 to $225.0 for IBM during the past quarter.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for IBM's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across IBM's significant trades, within a strike price range of $150.0 to $225.0, over the past month.

IBM Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume IBM CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $37.0 $35.25 $35.25 $150.00 $52.8K 250 15 IBM PUT TRADE BULLISH 05/31/24 $2.16 $2.1 $2.12 $172.50 $41.9K 451 327 IBM PUT TRADE BEARISH 10/18/24 $12.05 $11.9 $12.05 $180.00 $33.7K 1.0K 43 IBM PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/17/25 $54.4 $51.35 $53.16 $225.00 $31.8K 20 6 IBM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $15.55 $15.3 $15.3 $170.00 $30.6K 3.3K 20

About IBM

IBM looks to be a part of every aspect of an enterprise's IT needs. The company primarily sells software, IT services, consulting, and hardware. IBM operates in 175 countries and employs approximately 350,000 people. The company has a robust roster of 80,000 business partners to service 5,200 clients—which includes 95% of all Fortune 500. While IBM is a B2B company, IBM's outward impact is substantial. For example, IBM manages 90% of all credit card transactions globally and is responsible for 50% of all wireless connections in the world.

In light of the recent options history for IBM, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Present Market Standing of IBM Currently trading with a volume of 1,843,325, the IBM's price is down by -1.68%, now at $170.78. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching overbought. Anticipated earnings release is in 55 days. Expert Opinions on IBM

5 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $177.8.

Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Stifel keeps a Buy rating on IBM with a target price of $190. Maintaining their stance, an analyst from BMO Capital continues to hold a Market Perform rating for IBM, targeting a price of $190. An analyst from Exane BNP Paribas has revised its rating downward to Underperform, adjusting the price target to $145. An analyst from Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Equal-Weight rating on IBM, which currently sits at a price target of $179. Maintaining their stance, an analyst from JP Morgan continues to hold a Neutral rating for IBM, targeting a price of $185.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest IBM options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

