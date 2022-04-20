IBM Tops Q1 Earnings Estimates on Hybrid Cloud and AI Demand

International Business Machines Corporation IBM reported impressive first-quarter 2022 results, wherein both the bottom and the top lines beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate.

Net Income

On a GAAP basis, net income from continuing operations was $662 million or 73 cents per share compared with $403 million or 45 cents per share in the year-ago quarter. The improvement mainly resulted from higher aggregate revenues.



Non-GAAP net income was $1.40 per share compared with $1.12 per share in the prior-year quarter. The bottom line beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 6 cents.

Quarter Details

Quarterly total revenues increased 7.7% year over year to $14,197 million, backed by strong demand for hybrid cloud and AI, driving growth in Software and Consulting. The top line surpassed the consensus estimate of $13,734 million.



Gross profit was $7,335 million compared with $7,027 million in the prior-year quarter, resulting in respective gross margins of 51.7% and 53.3%. Total expenses declined to $6,712 million from $6,784 million.

Segmental Performance

Software: Revenues improved to $5,772 million from $5,138 million, driven by growth in Hybrid Platform & Solutions and Transaction Processing. Segment pre-tax income was $1,134 million compared with $658 million in the year-ago quarter for respective margins of 19.7% and 12.8%.



Consulting: Revenues were $4,829 million, up from $4,262 million, led by a strong demand profile, growing revenues and signings at double-digit rates across all business lines and regions. Segment pre-tax income was $348 million compared with $277 million in the year-ago quarter for respective margins of 7.2% and 6.5%.



Infrastructure: Revenues were $3,219 million, down from $3,293 million, due to lower Hybrid Infrastructure revenues. Segment pre-tax income was $199 million compared with $292 million in the year-ago quarter for respective margins of 6.2% and 8.9%.



Financing: Revenues were $154 million, down from $208 million due to the challenging macroeconomic environment. Segment pre-tax income was $84 million compared with $98 million in the year-ago quarter for respective margins of 54.6% and 47%.

Cash Flow & Liquidity

During the first quarter of 2022, IBM generated $3,248 million in cash from operations compared with $4,914 million in the year-ago quarter. Free cash flow was $1,240 million, down from $1,522 million.



As of Mar 31, 2022, the company had $9,934 million in cash and cash equivalents with $46,545 million of long-term debt.

Outlook

For full-year 2022, the company expects revenue growth at the high end of the mid-single-digit range. Free cash flow is estimated to be $10-10.5 billion.

