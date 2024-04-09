IBM to Unveil Cloud Multizone Region for Canada-Based Clients

International Business Machines Corporation IBM recently announced the expansion of its cloud operations in Canada with the opening of a new Cloud Multizone Region (MZR) in Montreal, Quebec.



IBM highlighted that a secure cloud platform will aid its Canada-based clients in complying with stringent regulatory guidelines and utilize innovative technologies like Generative AI.



The state-of-the-art facility encompasses three Availability Zones as “isolated locations” within a single data center/cloud infrastructure platform. These are specifically engineered to provide steady cloud services to help clients process critical workloads smoothly.



IBM highlighted the positive impacts of MZR on the local economy in Montreal and across Quebec. The advanced Cloud infrastructure is likely to aid in fostering digital transformation with sustained economic development across the province.



The newest addition to IBM Cloud's delivery of global next-generation MZRs and data centers is committed to providing secure and resilient cloud services. Montreal MZR is slated to open in the first half of 2025.



Furthermore, IBM Montreal MZR will allow its clients to adhere to data sovereignty and regulatory compliance requirements by deploying AI and mission-critical workloads with enhanced security solutions.



The MZR facility will be powered by renewable electricity. Clients will also have access to MZR’s hybrid cloud capabilities, including access to IBM Power Virtual Server and VMware as a Service, in addition to SAP and HPC as a Service.



Headquartered in Armonk, NY, IBM is a provider of cloud and data platforms. In addition, it offers advanced information technology solutions, computer systems, quantum computing and supercomputing solutions, enterprise software, storage systems and microelectronics. It primarily operates under four segments - Software, Consulting, Infrastructure and Financing.



In the last reported quarter, IBM posted healthy performance backed by strength across hybrid cloud and AI solutions with a client-focused portfolio and broad-based growth. Its quarterly revenues of $17,381 million beat the consensus estimate of $17,279 million.



The stock has gained 44.9% in the past year compared with the industry's growth of 33.7%.



IBM carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present.



