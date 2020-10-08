US Markets
IBM to spin off infrastructure services as new public company

Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

Oct 8 (Reuters) - International Business Machines Corp IBM.N said on Thursday it would spin off the managed infrastructure services unit of its Global Technology Services division into a new public company.

The company said it hopes to become more focused on cloud software and solutions through the separation.

IBM shares were up more than 4% in premarket trading.

The separation of the new company is expected to be achieved as a tax-free spin-off to IBM shareholders and completed by the end of 2021, IBM said.

