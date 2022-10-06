Markets
IBM

IBM To Invest $20 Bln Across Hudson Valley Region - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - IBM (IBM) said it will invest $20 billion across the Hudson Valley region over the next 10 years. The company's goal is to expand the technology ecosystem in New York to unlock new discoveries and opportunities in semiconductors, computers, hybrid cloud, artificial intelligence and quantum computers.

"IBM is deeply honored to host President Biden at our Poughkeepsie site today and we look forward to highlighting our commitments to the innovations that advance America's economy," Arvind Krishna, CEO of IBM, said.

IBM's vision is for Poughkeepsie to become a global hub of the company's quantum computing development.

