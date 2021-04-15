Markets
IBM To Buy MyInvenio - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - IBM (IBM) has reached an agreement to acquire myInvenio, a process mining software company based in Reggio Emilia, Italy. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed. IBM plans to integrate myInvenio's capabilities into its Automation portfolio.

Dinesh Nirmal, General Manager, IBM Automation, said: "With IBM's planned acquisition of myInvenio, we are continuing to invest in building the industry's most comprehensive suite of AI-powered automation capabilities for business automation so that our customers can help employees re-claim their time to focus on more strategic work."

