US Markets
IBM

IBM to buy European cloud startup Nordcloud

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/SERGIO PEREZ

International Business Machines will acquire European startup Nordcloud, the latest in a series of acquisitions for the 109-year old firm preparing a mega spin-off to focus on cloud computing.

Dec 21 (Reuters) - International Business Machines IBM.N will acquire European startup Nordcloud, the latest in a series of acquisitions for the 109-year old firm preparing a mega spin-off to focus on cloud computing.

The world's first big computing firm has set its sights on the so-called hybrid cloud, where it sees a $1 trillion market opportunity as more companies use a combination of their own datacenters and leased computing resources to manage and process data.

IBM did not disclose on Monday how much it paid for the Finland-based firm.

Since taking office in April, Chief Executive Officer Arvind Krishna has acquired at least five startups from the hybrid cloud space. Krishna was the principal architect behind IBM's $34 billion Red Hat deal last year.

IBM President Jim Whitehurst, in an interview with Reuters on Monday, said the company was unlikely to do a major acquisition in the cloud sector in near future.

"I don't see some big $10 billion acquisition that we need to do," Whitehurst said.

(Reporting by Munsif Vengattil and Subrat Patnaik in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)

((munsif.vengattil@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

IBM

Latest US Markets Videos

    #TradeTalks: Local retail trading trends and access to the U.S. markets #sgfintechfest

    tastyworks Australia CEO John Ezzy joins Jill Malandrino on Nasdaq #TradeTalks to discuss local retail trading trends and access to the U.S. markets. #sgfintechfest

    Dec 9, 2020

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular