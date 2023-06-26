News & Insights

IBM

IBM To Buy Apptio

June 26, 2023 — 07:15 am EDT

(RTTNews) - IBM (IBM) has entered into a definitive agreement with Vista Equity Partners to purchase Apptio Inc. for $4.6 billion. IBM noted that Apptio is a FinOps leader, with over 1,500 clients, serving more than half of the Fortune 100.

Apptio empowers enterprise leaders to manage technology spend and direct investments to high-value cloud innovation and digital transformation. It has three core offerings, all delivered as software as a service - ApptioOne, Apptio Cloudability, and Apptio Targetprocess.

IBM said the acquisition will accelerate the advancement of its IT automation capabilities.

