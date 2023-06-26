IBM To Buy Apptio

(RTTNews) - IBM (IBM) has entered into a definitive agreement with Vista Equity Partners to purchase Apptio Inc. for $4.6 billion. IBM noted that Apptio is a FinOps leader, with over 1,500 clients, serving more than half of the Fortune 100.

Apptio empowers enterprise leaders to manage technology spend and direct investments to high-value cloud innovation and digital transformation. It has three core offerings, all delivered as software as a service - ApptioOne, Apptio Cloudability, and Apptio Targetprocess.

IBM said the acquisition will accelerate the advancement of its IT automation capabilities.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.