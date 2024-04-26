News & Insights

IBM To Boost Semiconductor Industry In Canada With Investment From Canadian Governments

April 26, 2024 — 11:26 am EDT

(RTTNews) - International Business Machines Corp. (IBM) on Friday announced that it has signed an agreement with the Government of Canada and the Government of Quebec to invest up to C$187 million in advancing chip packaging capacity and capabilities at IBM Canada's Bromont semiconductor plant.

The investment aims to strengthen research and development activities at the plant.

IBM's Bromont facility will focus on enhancing assembly, testing, and packaging capabilities for semiconductor modules used in various applications such as telecommunications, high-performance computing, automotive, aerospace and defense, computer networks, and generative AI.

The agreements also facilitate collaborations with small and medium-sized Canadian enterprises to support the development of a semiconductor ecosystem.

