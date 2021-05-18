Markets
IBM

IBM To Acquire Waeg - Quick Facts

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - IBM (IBM) announced plans to acquire Waeg, a Salesforce Consulting Partner in Europe. The transaction is subject to customary closing conditions and is expected to close this quarter.

IBM expects this acquisition to extend its portfolio of Salesforce services and advance hybrid cloud and AI strategy.

With the acquisition of Waeg, IBM said it is broadening its investments in hybrid cloud and AI to manage complex integrations and unify people, process and technology. Waeg holds over 400 Salesforce certifications.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

IBM

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular