News & Insights

US Markets
IBM

IBM to acquire software firm Apptio for $4.6 bln

Credit: REUTERS/NACHO DOCE

June 26, 2023 — 07:10 am EDT

Written by Yuvraj Malik for Reuters ->

Adds shares and details in para 2, background in para 3

June 26 (Reuters) - IBM IBM.N said on Monday it will acquire cloud software company Apptio from Vista Equity Partners for $4.6 billion in cash, in the latest deal to bolster its capabilities in cloud and automation.

Share of IBM were down less than 1% in premarket trading. IBM said it will finance the deal with cash on hand and expects the transaction to close in the latter half of 2023.

Founded in 2007, Seattle-based Apptio helps companies manage and understand their spending on cloud services and offers functionalities such as IT budgeting, forecasting and financial analyses.

(Reporting by Yuvraj Malik in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

((yuvraj.malik@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

IBM

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.