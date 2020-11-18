IBM To Acquire Instana For Undisclosed Terms - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - International Business Machines Corp. (IBM) said Wednesday it has agreed to acquire Instana, an application performance monitoring and observability company, for undisclosed financial terms. The transaction is expected to close within several months.

Instana, based in Chicago, has a development center in Germany. The company provides businesses with capabilities to manage the performance of complex cloud-native applications on mobile devices, public and private clouds and on-premises, including IBM Z.

IBM noted that the acquisition of Instana will advance its Hybrid Cloud and AI strategy as well as strengthen its AI-powered automation capabilities.

IBM expects the acquisition of Instana will enable it to help companies overcome the challenge of managing application performance across multiple teams, and across 2 to 15 clouds, on average.

"IBM's acquisition of Instana is yet another important step that we are taking to provide companies with the most complete portfolio of AI-automated solutions to tackle this enormous challenge and help prevent unforeseen IT incidents that can cost a business in lost revenue and reputation," said Rob Thomas, Senior Vice President, Cloud and Data Platform, IBM.

Instana's enterprise observability platform automatically builds a deep understanding of cloud applications and provides actionable insights to indicate how to best prevent and remedy IT issues that could damage the business or reduce customer satisfaction. This includes issues such as slow response times, services that are not working or infrastructure that is down.

IBM noted that after Instana's capabilities are integrated into IBM, companies will be able to feed these insights into Watson AIOps. The information could then be compared to a baseline of a normal operating application, with AI triggering alerts to resolve issues quickly before negative impacts to that transaction or activity.

Instana will offer both SaaS and on-premises solutions depending on the client's unique needs.

