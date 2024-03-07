IBM Teams Up With Riyadh Air to Elevate In-Flight Experience

International Business Machines Corporation IBM recently took a leap forward in its alliance with Riyadh Air to enhance travel experiences, harnessing the power of IBM Consulting's expertise in AI, technology and operations.



Headquartered in Saudi Arabia, Riyadh Air is the best-in-class airline owned by the Public Investment Fund. Launched in March 2023, the airline is scheduled to commence operations in early 2025. It is estimated to connect travelers to more than 100 destinations around the world by 2030 by offering top-notch guest experience with authentic, warm Saudi hospitality at its heart.



The airline had previously unveiled its collaboration with IBM Consulting in November 2023. The extended partnership is likely to boost passenger journeys through customized solutions and innovative designs.



The state-of-the-art project aims to leverage cutting-edge digital technologies to incorporate easy-to-deploy and easy-to-access AI-powered systems and expand the scope of in-flight entertainment and passenger interaction. The deployment of a robust suite of applications for seamless airline service is likely to enhance employee efficiency.



In order to provide passengers with top-class aircraft services, whether it’s in-flight or on the ground, the collaboration aims to incorporate the IBM Garage model. IBM Garage is a collaborative platform and methodology provided by IBM to help organizations accelerate their digital transformation and innovation efforts. The model is designed to bring together cross-functional teams, leverage agile methodologies and use cutting-edge technologies to accelerate innovation and generate tangible business outcomes.



IBM consultants are expected to channelize IBM Consulting Advantage and its advanced features, including IBM Consulting Assistants, which are fuelled by IBM watsonx and IBM iX Experience Orchestrator to help Riyadh with its digital engagements in aviation. In addition, they will generate differentiated customer experiences by utilizing an extensive technology portfolio based on Adobe Experience Cloud and Adobe Experience Platform.



IBM expects its growth to be driven primarily by analytics, cloud computing and security services. A better business mix, improving operating leverage through productivity gains and increased investments in growth opportunities will likely drive its profitability. IBM is poised to benefit from strong demand for hybrid cloud and AI, driving growth in the Software and Consulting segments.



The stock has gained 53.2% over the past year compared with the industry growth of 41.3%.





Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

IBM currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Key Picks

NVIDIA Corporation NVDA, currently sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), delivered a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 20.18%. In the last reported quarter, it delivered an earnings surprise of 13.41%.



NVIDIA is the worldwide leader in visual computing technologies and the inventor of the graphic processing unit. Over the years, the company’s focus evolved from PC graphics to AI-based solutions that support high-performance computing, gaming and virtual reality platforms.



InterDigital, Inc. IDCC, carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present, delivered a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 170.50%. In the last reported quarter, it delivered an earnings surprise of 16.53%.



IDCC is a pioneer in advanced mobile technologies that enable wireless communications and capabilities. The company engages in designing and developing a wide range of advanced technology solutions, which are used in digital cellular as well as wireless 3G, 4G and IEEE 802-related products and networks.



Ubiquiti Inc. UI, carrying a Zacks Rank #2 at present, is a key pick in the broader industry. Headquartered in New York, it offers a comprehensive portfolio of networking products and solutions for service providers and enterprises at disruptive prices.



It boasts a proprietary network communication platform that is well-equipped to meet end-market customer needs. In addition, it is committed to reducing operational costs by using a self-sustaining mechanism for rapid product support and dissemination of information by leveraging the strength of the Ubiquiti Community.



