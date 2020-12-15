IBM Teams Up with AWS to Augment Hybrid Cloud Security

International Business Machines IBM recently announced that it is teaming up with Amazon’s AMZN cloud arm Amazon Web Services (“AWS”) to improve cybersecurity for customers across AWS and hybrid cloud environments.

As a part of this strategy, IBM is offering its Security Information and Event Management solution — IBM Security QRadar — on the AWS Marketplace as paid listing. This will enable customers to swiftly implement advanced security analytics within their cloud environments.

IBM Security QRadar provides integrations for a wide range of AWS security services like AWS CloudTrail, like AWS Network Firewall service, AWS Security Hub and Amazon GuardDuty.

Further, IBM came up with a Quick Start guide to facilitate customers to deploy IBM Cloud Pak for Security technology over AWS cloud. Cloud Pak for Security is IBM’s security platform that enables business enterprises to detect hidden IT threats and automate remediate measures without the need to migrate the database.

Cloud Pak for Security features pre-built connectors for AWS cloud and leverages the Red Hat OpenShift Platform.

IBM also stated that IBM Security Services is adjudged as the AWS Premier Consulting Partner after receiving AWS Security Competency designation.

IBM Security Services comprise of enterprise security products and services including advanced strategies such as zero trust to help customers tighten their cybersecurity.

Cloud Security Market Presents Abundant Growth Prospects

Per a report available on Million Insights, the worldwide cloud security market is expected to witness a CAGR of 14.64% between 2020 and 2027.

Escalating risk of sophisticated cyber-attacks is boosting demand for robust security offerings. Moreover, as enterprises across the globe rapidly migrate to hybrid cloud, there is growing need for effective, cloud-capable and secure data storage solutions. This is further adding to the demand for advanced security offerings.

Additionally, due to coronavirus crisis and subsequent work-from-home trend, there has been a massive increase in usage of cloud-based video conferencing tools like Zoom ZM, Cisco’s Webex and Microsoft Teams App as well as Bring Your Own Devices (BYOD). This is further driving the market for cloud security solutions.

In November 2020, IBM teamed up with Advanced Micro Devices AMD to improve artificial intelligence (AI) and cybersecurity solutions for both the companies. IBM and AMD will work on creating open-source software along with open system architectures to facilitate confidential computing over hybrid cloud to assuage cybersecurity concerns of business enterprises.

By providing clients with enhanced security offerings infused with latest technologies like AI, IBM is striving to boost the uptake of the company’s security solutions portfolio.

AI in security market is envisioned to reach $14.18 billion by 2026 at a CAGR of 18.64% between 2020 and 2025, per a Mordor Intelligence Report.

However, soft IT spending triggered by COVID-19 led macroeconomic weakness, might negatively impact demand for IBM’s offerings at least in the near term. Also, stiff competition in the cloud security solutions space is a concern for this Zacks Rank #4 (Sell) company

