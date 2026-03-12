IBM Teams Up With E.SUN Bank on AI Governance: Will it Fuel Revenue?

International Business Machines Corporation IBM has partnered with E.SUN Bank to create Taiwan’s first enterprise-level AI governance framework for the banking sector. The initiative aims to enable responsible, scalable and compliant use of artificial intelligence in financial services.



The collaboration produced a comprehensive AI governance framework and a related AI Governance White Paper, providing a clear roadmap for organizations to move from small-scale experimental AI projects to secure, large-scale deployments meeting regulatory and ethical standards. The framework combines industry’s best practices and global standards to help organizations use AI safely and effectively.



IBM Consulting and E.SUN Bank developed an AI governance system that reviews a bank’s current AI capabilities and manages the full AI lifecycle, starting from development and training to deployment and monitoring, ensuring AI systems remain transparent, reliable and accountable.



A key outcome of the partnership is a structured methodology that converts complex regulatory requirements into practical operational steps. The AI Governance White Paper introduces 96 tools for monitoring AI systems, ensuring compliance, and enabling measurable and repeatable governance processes. Through this initiative, IBM reinforces its role as a global leader in responsible AI deployment and governance-driven innovation across regulated industries.

How Are Competitors Performing in the Banking Sector?

IBM faces competition from Microsoft Corporation MSFT and Oracle Corporation ORCL. Microsoft is helping banks use AI to improve customer service, manage risk, and update core systems with tools like Azure AI and Microsoft 365 Copilot. It partnered with KakaoBank to launch Korea’s first Azure OpenAI powered AI search and financial calculator in its mobile app to enhance digital banking. Microsoft is also supporting financial institutions in using AI for regulatory compliance and fraud detection.



Oracle has introduced a new AI powered banking platform with intelligent agents to help banks improve customer engagement, automate processes and make smarter decisions. It also helps financial institutions to modernize core systems with cloud and digital solutions, boosting efficiency and scalability. Oracle partnered with Ajman Bank to power its next generation trade finance platform on Oracle Cloud Infrastructure, enhancing innovation in banking operations.

