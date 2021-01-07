IBM taps Martin Schroeter to lead new IT infrastructure services company

Adds details on new company, Schroeter

Jan 7 (Reuters) - International Business Machines IBM.N on Thursday named former financial lead Martin Schroeter as chief executive officer of the new public company to be created by spinning off its infrastructure services unit.

The company said it expects completion of separation by the end of this year.

Schroeter has previously served as IBM's senior vice president of global markets, responsible for sales, client relationships, and worldwide geographic operations, before leaving the company in June 2020.

(Reporting by Munsif Vengattil in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

