IBM Strengthens USTA Collaboration With 5-Year Renewal Deal

The 30-year longstanding partnership between International Business Machines IBM and the United States Tennis Association (“USTA”) has been renewed for five years. Both organizations have a longstanding collaboration and deliver a state-of-the-art platform that provides unparalleled, first-of-its-kind fan experiences through hybrid cloud and AI technologies.

The USTA and IBM iX, which is the experience design arm of IBM Consulting, have worked to develop and design the updated website and app, enabling fans across the world to mark their favorite players and curate their digital experience based on their own selections. Relevant and contextual content and insights have been redeveloped through the updated Scores, Schedule, Draws and Players sections.

The innovative solutions have been brought about by IBM Cloud and Red Hat OpenShift. The flexibility and adaptability of the cloud provide quick innovation each year, with the help of IBM developers who can develop code containing new features.



For this year’s US Open, users will be able to register their own predictions for match outcomes on the US Open app and USOpen.com with the help of the ‘Have Your Say’ function. Further, they will be able to compare their predictions with the aggregated predictions of other fans and the AI-powered Likelihood to Win generated by IBM. The US Open mobile app also introduces a new toggled state called “At the Open” which specifically caters to attendees watching the match. ‘At the Open’ has been developed to provide fans with all their requirements to optimize their visit, including ticket access management, mobile food ordering, ground maps and curated content which outlines each day’s events.

