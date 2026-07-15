IBM Stock's Historic Selloff: Buy the Dip Ahead of Q2 Earnings, or Is It Too Risky?

International Business Machines IBM) stock suffered one of the biggest one-day declines in its history yesterday, plunging 25% after the company unexpectedly released a preliminary Q2 earnings warning ahead of its scheduled quarterly report on Wednesday, July 22.

The sharp selloff erased tens of billions of dollars in market value and caught investors off guard after IBM disclosed weaker-than-expected Q2 results driven by softer enterprise spending and delayed customer contracts.

With sentiment suddenly shifting from optimism to caution, investors now face an important question: Has IBM's selloff created an attractive buying opportunity, or is it better to wait until after the tech giant officially releases its Q2 report?

IBM's Q2 Outlook Disappoints

IBM's preliminary results fell short of Wall Street expectations on both the top and bottom lines.

The company expects Q2 revenue of approximately $17.2 billion, below analysts' consensus estimate of roughly $17.85 billion. Adjusted earnings are projected to come in at around $2.93 per share, missing the $3.02 EPS expectation.

Management attributed the shortfall primarily to weaker-than-anticipated performance in its Software and Infrastructure segments. Infrastructure revenue is expected to decline around 7% from the prior-year quarter, while IBM also cited delays in several large enterprise deals that were originally expected to close during Q2.

Perhaps more concerning, IBM acknowledged that many enterprise customers are reallocating technology budgets toward AI infrastructure investments, including servers, networking equipment, storage, and memory, rather than traditional software licenses and mainframe upgrades.

Despite the disappointing preliminary announcement, investors will still be looking for several key updates when IBM officially releases its Q2 results on July 22, including:

Updated full-year revenue and earnings guidance.

Growth trends within the Software segment, particularly Red Hat.

AI consulting bookings and generative AI adoption.

Infrastructure demand following the weaker-than-expected quarter.

Free cash flow outlook and shareholder return plans.

IBM’s Long-Term AI Strategy Remains Intact

Although near-term execution has disappointed, IBM continues to position itself as a long-term enterprise AI leader.

The company's Watsonx AI platform has become the centerpiece of its artificial intelligence strategy, while Red Hat continues to provide an important hybrid cloud foundation for enterprise customers deploying AI workloads.

IBM has also expanded its consulting business around generative AI implementations, helping customers integrate AI into existing business operations rather than competing directly with hyperscale cloud providers.

That said, the latest warning illustrates that enterprise AI spending isn't necessarily translating into immediate financial benefits for every participant. Many organizations appear to be prioritizing investments in AI infrastructure before expanding spending on software and consulting services.

Investors will therefore want confirmation that IBM's AI pipeline remains healthy and that delayed customer spending represents timing issues rather than weakening demand.

Has IBM Stock Become Attractive?

Following Tuesday's historic selloff, IBM's valuation looks considerably more attractive than it did just a week ago.

While the stock had been trading near multi-year highs and at a premium to many mature technology peers, the sharp decline has significantly compressed its forward earnings multiple to 17X.

IBM now offers a noticeable discount to the benchmark S&P 500’s forward P/E average of 23X and its Zacks Computer-Integrated Systems Industry average of 24X, which includes some of the market’s standout AI beneficiaries such as Micron Technology MU) and Advanced Micro Devices AMD).



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Assuming IBM can stabilize earnings growth over the next several quarters, the lower valuation may improve its long-term risk-to-reward profile.

IBM also remains appealing for income-oriented investors. Recognized as a Dividend Aristocrat, IBM has increased its dividend for nearly three decades and continues to generate substantial free cash flow, providing support for shareholder returns even during periods of slower earnings growth.

IBM’s 3.11% annual dividend yield is a rarity among large-cap tech stocks and towers over the S&P 500’s 1.03% average.



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However, valuation alone rarely marks the bottom following a major earnings warning.

If management lowers its full-year outlook or indicates that enterprise spending remains under pressure, additional downside cannot be ruled out. Conversely, if executives characterize the weaker quarter as largely the result of delayed deal timing and reaffirm confidence in long-term AI demand, investor sentiment could improve quickly.

That said, IBM stock is now down nearly 30% YTD but is still up 60% in the last three years, although this has trailed the broader indexes and has vastly lagged the extraordinary return of the Zacks Computer-Integrated Systems Market (+400%).



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Bottom Line

IBM's dramatic 25% decline has undoubtedly made the stock more interesting from a valuation standpoint. The company's long-term AI strategy, hybrid cloud platform, strong free cash flow generation, and reliable dividend remain attractive qualities for patient investors.

Still, after such a significant earnings warning, there is also a strong case for waiting until management provides greater clarity during its official Q2 report on Wednesday, July 22. Investors will be looking for updated guidance, commentary on enterprise AI spending trends, and reassurance that the recent weakness is temporary rather than the beginning of a broader slowdown.

For now, IBM stock currently lands a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), suggesting investors may want to await the company's full earnings report before becoming more aggressive buyers.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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