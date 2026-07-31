Is IBM Stock Worth Buying After Its Steep 2026 Share Price Pullback?

International Business Machines Corporation IBM has pulled back sharply in 2026, raising the question of whether the lower price has improved the risk-reward profile.



The answer is mixed. IBM has dividend support, software momentum and free cash flow, but slower growth, estimate pressure and acquisition-related balance sheet risks keep the entry point from looking clearly cheap.

IBM’s Valuation Offers Limited Margin for Error

IBM trades at 17.27 times forward 12-month earnings, slightly above its five-year median of 16.69 times. That is well above the sub-industry’s 10.4 times, although below the broader technology sector’s 20.01 times.



That valuation is not distressed despite the stock’s decline. The $244 price target compares with a reported share price of $221.74, implying only measured appreciation rather than a reset that leaves wide room for error.

IBM Earnings Growth Remains Measured

Earnings growth also looks gradual. IBM is expected to generate earnings of $11.85 per share in 2026, up from $11.59 in 2025, with a further rise to $12.69 projected for 2027.



The current-year earnings estimate has slipped 0.5% in the past four weeks. A PEG ratio of 4.0 reinforces the concern that investors are paying a meaningful multiple for modest expected growth.

IBM Cash Flow Supports the Dividend

IBM generated $4.8 billion of free cash flow in the first half of 2026 and still expects free cash flow to increase by about $1 billion year over year for the full year.



That cash generation supports the dividend, which yields roughly 3%. Recurring software revenue, including annual recurring revenue of $24.6 billion, and productivity actions help fund distributions even as quarterly free cash flow can fluctuate.

IBM’s Debt Load Raises the Risk Bar

The balance sheet raises the threshold for a buy case. IBM ended the second quarter with $62 billion of debt, while cash, restricted cash and marketable securities declined to $8.2 billion.



Goodwill stood at $74.6 billion, and the current ratio was 0.79:1. Those figures reduce flexibility for additional acquisitions, faster dividend growth and other capital priorities, especially after acquisition spending lifted leverage.

IBM’s Business Mix Creates Upside and Risk

IBM’s portfolio still has attractive pieces. Red Hat revenues grew 11%, Data revenues increased 18% at constant currency and Software remains the company’s largest segment.



The offset is volatility elsewhere. IBM Z revenues fell 42%, and Transaction Processing declined 9% at constant currency, showing that infrastructure cycles and deal timing can still weigh on results.



Microsoft Corporation MSFT, through Azure Red Hat OpenShift, and Oracle Corporation ORCL, through Oracle Cloud Infrastructure and database-led AI offerings, remain relevant benchmarks for enterprise cloud and AI spending. IBM’s case depends on higher-value software and AI services becoming large enough to absorb that pressure.

IBM’s Ratings Point to a Wait-and-See View

The bottom line is that IBM’s pullback has improved the share price, but it has not removed the valuation, growth or leverage questions. The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), which fits a mixed setup rather than a clear buy signal.



IBM has a Value Score of C and Growth Score of C, suggesting balanced but not standout characteristics on those measures. Its Momentum Score of D and VGM Score of D point to weaker share-price trends and limited near-term conviction, even with dividend support and a lower stock price.



You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.