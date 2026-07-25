IBM Stock Just Suffered a Rare One-Day Plunge. Is This a Temporary Stumble or a New Risk for Investors?

Key Points

IBM’s steep one-day drop stems mainly from weaker mainframe and related software sales, not a clear structural break.

Investors are urged to wait for IBM’s detailed AI and revenue roadmap before stepping up their buying.

10 stocks we like better than International Business Machines ›

A stunning one‑day plunge has put IBM (NYSE: IBM) under the microscope, spotlighting mainframe softness, software timing, and its AI ambitions. Watch the video below to see what this stumble could mean for long‑term investors.

*This video was published on Jul. 23, 2026.

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Andy Cross has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. Asit Sharma, CPA has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. Jason Hall has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends International Business Machines. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.