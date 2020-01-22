IBM Stock Is Surging, J&J Slips as China Virus Fears Fade and the Dow Gains

Global markets are getting a reprieve from Tuesday’s losses after Chinese authorities stepped up measures to contain the outbreak of the deadly coronavirus.

Global markets are getting a reprieve from Tuesday’s losses after Chinese authorities stepped up measures to contain the outbreak of the deadly coronavirus.

Global markets are getting a reprieve Wednesday after Chinese authorities stepped up measures to contain the outbreak of the deadly coronavirus.

Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average were up 92 points, or 0.3%, as of 8:20 a.m. ET. S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite futures ticked up 0.4% and 0.7%, respectively. Gold was down slightly, falling 0.2% to $1,555.30 an ounce.

With the World Economic Forum meeting in Davos in process and corporate earnings season under way, stocks were reacting to a slew of headlines.

Boeing (ticker: BA) shares were down 0.6% in premarket trade. President Donald Trump called it a “very disappointing company” in an interview with CNBC Wednesday. Shares fell 3.3% Tuesday after the aerospace company said it doesn’t expect the 737 MAX jet to receive regulatory approvals to carry passengers again until at least the middle of the year.

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) shares fell 1.7% after the company reported weaker-than-expected fourth-quarter revenue.

Netflix (NFLX) shares were up 1.7% continuing a rally that began after the company reported financial results after Tuesday’s close. Investors cheered the streaming company’s global growth numbers amid competition from Disney+.

International Business Machines (IBM) stock climbed 4.7% after financial results beat expectations Tuesday. The company raised its financial forecasts for 2020.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.