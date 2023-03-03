IBM Stock Is a Low-Stress Way to Invest in AI

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

You might not think of IBM (NYSE:IBM) as a leader in the artificial intelligence space. Yet, you might be surprised to discover how committed this company is to advancing the science of machine learning. While it’s not right for every investor, IBM stock may be the AI industry pick you’ve been looking for.

Sure, there are other publicly listed businesses with machine learning angles. Some of them might even put “AI” in their names just to get the message across.

Meanwhile, IBM is an old company that some folks ignore, but they shouldn’t. As IBM continues to innovate and push the boundaries of modern technology, prospective AI market investors should take notice.

IBM Stock Provides AI Exposure without Extreme Volatility

Now, it’s time for a gut check. How much risk are you prepared to bring to your tech portfolio? Consider this: IBM stock has a five-year monthly beta of 0.85, which means it has historically tended to move slower than the overall stock market. Therefore, this isn’t a stock that will appeal to financial traders seeking fast gains.

But then, not everyone who wants to add machine learning exposure to their portfolio is a thrill seeker. If IBM is a “steady Eddie” type of company, this should suit some volatility-averse investors.

Just because IBM stock isn’t a fast mover, doesn’t mean the company isn’t on the cutting edge of technology. For instance, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) plans to work with IBM to “develop several new technologies to extract insights from Earth observations.”

IBM Confirms Its Commitment to Advancing AI

In case you’re not convinced yet that IBM is dedicated to advancing the science of AI, feel free to read IBM Chairman and CEO Arvind Krishna’s prepared quarterly remarks. Krishna assures that IBM has “been co-creating with many clients to deploy AI at scale.”

To back up his claim, Krishna reminds investors of IBM’s collaborations with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office and the British Broadcasting Company (BBC). Moreover, the chief executive states, “By applying AI and automation we have helped security analysts reduce the time to respond to threats from hours or days, to minutes.”

On top of all that, IBM revealed in a blog post that the company has built an AI-optimized supercomputer, known as Vela, in the cloud.

If you needed evidence that IBM isn’t a dinosaur company, here it is. Technology geeks should appreciate Vela’s specs, which include a “large GPU memory (80 GB), and a significant amount of memory and local storage on the node (1.5TB of DRAM, and four 3.2TB NVMe drives).”

IBM Stock Should Appeal to Some Tech Investors

If you’re in the market for a pure AI play that offers thrills and chills, IBM stock isn’t it. However, some people are perfectly satisfied investing in a more diversified business with “steady Eddie” qualities.

So, feel free to consider a share position in IBM for low-stress exposure to the machine learning field. You just might find a hidden gem as IBM proves itself, time and again, as a thoroughly modern innovator.

