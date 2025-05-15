$IBM stock is up 2% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$IBM stock has now risen 2% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $284,961,753 of trading volume.

$IBM Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $IBM:

$IBM insiders have traded $IBM stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $IBM stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ROBERT DAVID THOMAS (Senior Vice President) sold 26,543 shares for an estimated $6,715,639

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$IBM Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 1,476 institutional investors add shares of $IBM stock to their portfolio, and 1,434 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$IBM Government Contracts

We have seen $1,171,846,822 of award payments to $IBM over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

To track government contracts to publicy traded companies, check out Quiver Quantitative's government contracts dashboard.

$IBM Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $IBM stock 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 7 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $IBM stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE DWIGHT EVANS purchased up to $15,000 on 04/03.

on 04/03. REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN has traded it 3 times. They made 3 purchases worth up to $45,000 on 03/26, 03/11, 03/10 and 0 sales.

on 03/26, 03/11, 03/10 and 0 sales. REPRESENTATIVE LLOYD DOGGETT has traded it 2 times. They made 2 purchases worth up to $30,000 on 03/10, 12/10 and 0 sales.

on 03/10, 12/10 and 0 sales. REPRESENTATIVE JOSH GOTTHEIMER purchased up to $15,000 on 03/10.

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

$IBM Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $IBM in the last several months. We have seen 4 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Citigroup issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/10/2025

Wedbush issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/10/2025

UBS issued a "Sell" rating on 04/23/2025

Goldman Sachs issued a "Buy" rating on 02/05/2025

Evercore ISI issued a "Outperform" rating on 12/03/2024

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $IBM, check out Quiver Quantitative's $IBM forecast page.

$IBM Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $IBM recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $IBM in the last 6 months, with a median target of $206.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Rob Chang from KGI Securities set a target price of $242.0 on 04/24/2025

on 04/24/2025 David Vogt from UBS set a target price of $170.0 on 04/24/2025

You can track data on $IBM on Quiver Quantitative.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.