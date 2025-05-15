$IBM stock is up 2% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$IBM stock has now risen 2% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $284,961,753 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $IBM:
$IBM Insider Trading Activity
$IBM insiders have traded $IBM stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $IBM stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- ROBERT DAVID THOMAS (Senior Vice President) sold 26,543 shares for an estimated $6,715,639
$IBM Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 1,476 institutional investors add shares of $IBM stock to their portfolio, and 1,434 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO added 7,568,066 shares (+57.5%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,881,875,291
- GQG PARTNERS LLC added 4,182,647 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,040,057,003
- CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS added 3,544,033 shares (+29.6%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $881,259,245
- HOLOCENE ADVISORS, LP removed 2,593,208 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $570,064,914
- LEGAL & GENERAL GROUP PLC removed 2,235,612 shares (-24.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $491,454,585
- BARCLAYS PLC removed 1,587,342 shares (-34.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $348,945,391
- CASTLEKEEP INVESTMENT ADVISORS LLC removed 1,371,064 shares (-99.6%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $340,928,774
$IBM Government Contracts
We have seen $1,171,846,822 of award payments to $IBM over the last year.
Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:
- NAVY ENTERPRISE RESOURCE PLANNING (ERP) TECHNICAL SUPPORT SERVICES (NETSS).: $132,517,029
- E-GOV TRAVEL SERVICE, NEXT GENERATION (ETSNEXT) TRAVEL AND EXPENSE (T&E) TECHNOLOGY MANAGED SERVICE: $120,222,950
- SUSTAINMENT, ENHANCEMENT AND TRANSITION SUPPORT OF VAS ENTERPRISE CORE HR SOLUTION - HRSMART. THE CONTRACT...: $75,876,106
- CDS BRIDGE CONTRACT POP 09/08/2023 - 09/07/2025: $65,873,350
- MODERNIZED E-FILE (MEF): $57,567,863
$IBM Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $IBM stock 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 7 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $IBM stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE DWIGHT EVANS purchased up to $15,000 on 04/03.
- REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN has traded it 3 times. They made 3 purchases worth up to $45,000 on 03/26, 03/11, 03/10 and 0 sales.
- REPRESENTATIVE LLOYD DOGGETT has traded it 2 times. They made 2 purchases worth up to $30,000 on 03/10, 12/10 and 0 sales.
- REPRESENTATIVE JOSH GOTTHEIMER purchased up to $15,000 on 03/10.
$IBM Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $IBM in the last several months. We have seen 4 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Citigroup issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/10/2025
- Wedbush issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/10/2025
- UBS issued a "Sell" rating on 04/23/2025
- Goldman Sachs issued a "Buy" rating on 02/05/2025
- Evercore ISI issued a "Outperform" rating on 12/03/2024
$IBM Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $IBM recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $IBM in the last 6 months, with a median target of $206.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Rob Chang from KGI Securities set a target price of $242.0 on 04/24/2025
- David Vogt from UBS set a target price of $170.0 on 04/24/2025
