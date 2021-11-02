Markets
IBM Security To Acquire ReaQta; Unveils QRadar XDR Suite

(RTTNews) - IBM (IBM) Security announced its plans to acquire ReaQta, an AI Autonomous Detection & Response platform. The company said this move will expand its capabilities in the extended detection and response (XDR) market. ReaQta will join the IBM Security business unit upon closing.

IBM also detailed a new suite of XDR offerings under the QRadar brand. Upon closing, ReaQta's offerings will become part of this portfolio, IBM QRadar XDR, adding expanded native XDR capabilities to IBM's security portfolio.

Mary O'Brien, General Manager, IBM Security, said: "With our expanded capabilities via QRadar XDR and the planned addition of ReaQta, IBM is helping clients get ahead of attackers with the first XDR solution that reduces vendor lock-in via the use of open standards."

