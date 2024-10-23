IBM says ‘well-positioned’ to capture growth from generative AI

Says making “solid progress” transitioning portfolio to higher growth, higher margin businesses.
- IBM says recurring revenue base delivering ‘strong growth’
- IBM says raising FY24 operating pre-tax margin expansion to about a point
- IBM Earnings: Shares Sink as Q3 Revenue Disappoints Investors
- IBM CEO says Q3 performance led by double-digit growth in Software
- IBM reports Q3 adjusted EPS $2.30, consensus $2.23
