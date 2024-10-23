IBM says recurring revenue base delivering ‘strong growth’

Says “continues to gain traction” in enterprise AI. Says “deepening relationships” with key technology partners. Says “pleased” with free cash flow generation of the business. Says has strong liquidity position with about $14B in cash on the balance sheet. Comments taken from Q3 earnings conference call.

