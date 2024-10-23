IBM says recurring revenue base delivering ‘strong growth’

Says “continues to gain traction” in enterprise AI. Says “deepening relationships” with key technology partners. Says “pleased” with free cash flow generation of the business. Says has strong liquidity position with about $14B in cash on the balance sheet. Comments taken from Q3 earnings conference call.
- IBM says raising FY24 operating pre-tax margin expansion to about a point
- IBM Earnings: Shares Sink as Q3 Revenue Disappoints Investors
- IBM CEO says Q3 performance led by double-digit growth in Software
- IBM reports Q3 adjusted EPS $2.30, consensus $2.23
- IBM sees Q4 constant currency revenue growth ‘consistent’ with Q3
