IBM says pause in discretionary spending impacting consulting business

Says winning in the gen AI space in consulting. Expects to be “set up nicely” for 2025.
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>
Read More on IBM:
- IBM says ‘well-positioned’ to capture growth from generative AI
- IBM sees low double digit revenue growth in software in Q4
- IBM sees FY24 run rate savings of $3.5B, up from prior view of $3B
- IBM says recurring revenue base delivering ‘strong growth’
- IBM says raising FY24 operating pre-tax margin expansion to about a point
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.