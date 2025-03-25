IBM to Retrench US Jobs to Trim Operating Costs: Stock to Gain?

Per various media reports, International Business Machines Corporation IBM is likely to retrench about 9,000 jobs this year in the United States to reduce operating costs. A significant part of these jobs is slated to be shifted to India under a “resource action” plan – an ongoing corporate strategy to tap the huge talent pool of the subcontinent at lower operating costs. Although the company spokesperson has refused to comment on the grapevines and commit an exact figure for the layoffs, various sources have confirmed that the action has already been started.



Certain job cuts have been confirmed in Raleigh, NC, New York City, NY, Dallas, TX, and CA, impacting employees from consulting, corporate social responsibility, cloud infrastructure, sales and internal systems teams. The Cloud Classic division of IBM is likely to be the strongest hit, with the company aiming to create and/or expand roles in India for professionals with expertise in cloud computing, infrastructure, sales and consulting.

IBM Rides on Hybrid Cloud, watsonx Platform

Despite the cacophony, IBM is witnessing solid demand trends for hybrid cloud and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions with a client-focused portfolio and broad-based growth. The company’s growth is expected to be driven primarily by analytics, cloud computing and security in the long haul. With a surge in traditional cloud-native workloads and associated applications, along with a rise in generative AI deployment, there is a radical expansion in the number of cloud workloads that enterprises are currently managing. This has resulted in heterogeneous, dynamic and complex infrastructure strategies, which has led firms to undertake a cloud-agnostic and interoperable approach to highly secure multi-cloud management. This, in turn, has led to healthy demand for IBM hybrid cloud solutions, resulting in an uptrend in revenues in recent years.



IBM’s watsonx platform is likely to be the core technology platform for its AI capabilities. watsonx delivers the value of foundational models to the enterprise, enabling them to be more productive. This enterprise-ready AI and data platform comprises three products to help organizations accelerate and scale AI: the watsonx.ai studio for new foundation models, generative AI and machine learning, the watsonx.data fit-for-purpose data store built on an open lake house architecture and the watsonx.governance toolkit to help enable AI workflows to be built with responsibility and transparency.

Will IBM Stock Benefit From This Restructuring?

IBM aims to benefit from the increasing propensity of business enterprises to undertake a cloud-agnostic and interoperable approach to secure multi-cloud management with a diligent focus on hybrid cloud and AI solutions. A better business mix, along with improvements in operating leverage through productivity gains and increased investments in growth opportunities, will likely drive its profitability.



The corporate restructuring efforts seems to be the call of the hour as, despite solid hybrid cloud and AI traction, IBM faces stiff competition from Amazon Web Services and Microsoft Azure. Increasing pricing pressure is eroding margins, and profitability has trended down over the years, barring occasional spikes. With a broader shift in the company’s global workforce strategy to low-cost operating countries like India, IBM is likely to improve its margins in the future.

