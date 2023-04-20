IBM Q1 Earnings Beat, Revenues Miss Despite Cloud Demand

International Business Machines Corporation IBM reported relatively healthy first-quarter 2023 results, wherein the bottom line beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The company witnessed healthy demand for hybrid cloud and AI solutions with a client-focused portfolio and broad-based growth. However, despite top-line improvement on a year-over-year basis, revenues lagged the consensus estimate.

Net Income

On a GAAP basis, net income from continuing operations was $934 million or $1.02 per share compared with $662 million or 73 cents per share in the year-ago quarter. The improvement in GAAP earnings was primarily attributable to top-line growth and lower operating expenses.



Excluding non-recurring items, non-GAAP net income from continuing operations was $1.36 per share compared with $1.40 per share in the prior-year quarter. The bottom line beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 9 cents.

International Business Machines Corporation Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

International Business Machines Corporation price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | International Business Machines Corporation Quote

Quarter Details

Quarterly total revenues increased to $14,252 million from $14,197 million on strong demand for hybrid cloud and AI, driving growth in Software and Consulting segments. On a constant currency basis, revenues were up 4.4% year over year. The top line missed the consensus estimate of $14,274 million.



Gross profit was $7,509 million compared with $7,335 million in the prior-year quarter, resulting in respective gross margins of 52.7% and 51.7% owing to a strong portfolio mix. Total expenses decreased to $6,451 million from $6,712 million, driven by improvements in the business mix and ongoing productivity initiatives.

Segmental Performance

Software: Revenues improved to $5,921 million from $5,772 million, driven by growth in Hybrid Platform & Solutions, Red Hat and Transaction Processing. Segment pre-tax income from continuing operations was $1,164 million compared with $1,134 million in the year-ago quarter for respective margins of 19.7% each. The company is witnessing healthy hybrid cloud adoption by clients and solid demand trends across RedHat, automation, data in AI and security.



Consulting: Revenues were $4,962 million, up from $4,829 million, led by pervasive growth driven by demand for digital transformation, growing revenues and signings at double-digit rates across all business lines and regions. Segment pre-tax income was $382 million compared with $348 million in the year-ago quarter, driven by productivity enhancement initiatives for respective margins of 7.7% and 7.2%.



Infrastructure: Revenues were $3,098 million, down from $3,219 million, as healthy demand for zSystems was more than offset by lower demand for Distributed Infrastructure and support services. Segment pre-tax income was $216 million compared with $199 million in the year-ago quarter for respective margins of 7% and 6.2%.



Financing: Revenues improved to $196 million from $154 million. Segment pre-tax income was $100 million compared with $84 million in the year-ago quarter for respective margins of 51.3% and 54.6%.

Cash Flow & Liquidity

During the first quarter, IBM generated $3,774 million in cash from operations compared with $3,248 million in the year-ago quarter. Free cash flow was $1,340 million in the quarter, up from $1,240 million in the prior-year period, driven by higher profit and working capital efficiencies. As of Mar 31, 2023, the company had $9,337 million in cash and cash equivalents with $53,826 million of long-term debt.

Outlook

For full-year 2023, the company expects 3-5% revenue growth on a constant currency basis. Free cash flow is estimated to be approximately $10.5 billion.

