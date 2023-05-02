IBM Puts the Halt on Hiring Due to AI

IBM ( IBM ) plans to use AI to replace 7,800 jobs over the next five years, potentially influencing other enterprises to follow suit.

The affected roles are non-customer facing, including back-office functions such as HR.

AI is expected to replace 85 million jobs globally by 2025, while creating 97 million new roles, according to The World Economic Forum's The Future of Jobs report.

Analysts argue that replacing mundane tasks with AI is a good workforce strategy for IBM.

IBM CEO Arvind Krishna's comments are viewed as a hope rather than a plan, as the actual outcome might differ from his predictions.

Mundane tasks, such as employee verification and department transfers, will likely see full automation, while tasks like measuring productivity will remain relevant.

The proliferation of AI will lead to the creation of highly skilled jobs, pushing the workforce to develop more relevant skill sets.

