IBM Plans To Acquire Dialexa; Terms Undisclosed

(RTTNews) - IBM (IBM) announced plans to acquire Dialexa, U.S. digital product engineering services firm. Financial details were not disclosed.

The acquisition of Dialexa will be IBM Consulting's first in digital product engineering services market, which is estimated to reach $700 billion by 2026.

Upon close, Dialexa will join IBM Consulting, spearheading IBM's digital product engineering services presence in the Americas.

The transaction is expected to close in the fourth quarter of this year and is subject to customary closing conditions and regulatory clearances.

