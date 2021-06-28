IBM Partners With Verizon, Others for Enterprise 5G Adoption

International Business Machines Corporation IBM is expanding its hybrid cloud and edge computing ecosystem with partnerships and solutions to help telecommunication companies ramp up enterprise 5G and edge adoption.



IBM will offer telecom operators Verizon VZ and Telefonica cloud services to run their 5G networks and use artificial intelligence (AI) over its cloud platform. Verizon is partnering with IBM to build and deploy an open hybrid cloud platform as well as service orchestration solution across its 5G core network.



On the AI front, IBM collaborated with Spain's Telefonica to create a virtual assistant and a blockchain platform based on open hybrid cloud technologies. These solutions will help enterprises streamline customer services and improve how companies trace their assets throughout the supply chain.



Moreover, this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) stock has introduced a new hybrid cloud AI-powered automation software for telcos. This software can be accessed through the new IBM Cloud Pak for Network Automation, which is engineered to run in a wide range of environments on Red Hat OpenShift.



Markedly, 83% of the world’s largest telcos work with IBM, and more than 140 telcos are served by IBM and Red Hat. Shares of IBM have returned 16.6% in the year-to-date period compared with the Zacks Computer - Integrated Systems industry’s rise of 15.4%.

IBM’s Growing Edge Partnerships, Technology and Solutions

IBM is also expanding its presence in the edge computing market to gain a larger share. Recently, the company expanded its ecosystem with over 30 new partners including Capgemini, HP, Lumen Technologies LUMN, Lenovo, mimic Technology, NetApp NTAP and Wipro among others to enhance client operations with edge technology leveraging hybrid cloud, artificial intelligence (AI) and 5G.



Additionally, these partners will bring edge computing to the IBM Maximo Enterprise Asset Management suite.



Edge computing technology implies to the storage and processing of data nearer to the edge of a user’s network, wherein the data is generated and not across a centralized data center. This offers superior control and management of the data, while cutting down on operational costs.



Per a Grand View Research report, edge computing market, worldwide, was valued at $4.68 billion in 2020 and is projected to expand at a CAGR of 38.4% from 2021 to 2028. Notably, rapid deployment of 5G, migration of workloads to cloud by enterprises and increased proliferation of IoT & AI is facilitating data processing at the edge.



IBM’s Edge Application Manager platform leverages the Red Hat OpenShift platform and aids in autonomous management for edge computing.



Further, IBM’s portfolio of other edge-enabled applications and services include IBM Asset Optimization, IBM Visual Insights, IBM Production Optimization, IBM Connected Manufacturing, IBM Maximo Worker Insights and IBM Visual Inspector.

