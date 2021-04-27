IBM Partners With HCL To Create A Unified Threat Management System

As part of the collaboration, HCL’s Cybersecurity Fusion Centers will leverage IBM’s (

) Cloud Pak for Security to develop a security platform that clients can use to connect security teams, tools, and processes across various threat cycles.

HCL’s Cybersecurity Fusion Centers will deliver threat management services to clients through its state-of-the-art security operations. IBM’s Cloud Pak for Security will serve as a foundation for connecting security tools, data, and workflows with HCL customers.

Collaborating to modernize security operations is part of IBM and HCL's plan to help enterprises operating in the digital world be better prepared to tackle sophisticated threats.

“This collaboration enables us to enhance the service that we provide to our clients and to combine the threat detection and response technologies with the development of technological processes and the experience of our professionals across all areas of cybersecurity," said Maninder Singh HCL Corporate Vice President.

IBM shares are up 12.46% year-to-date after a 6.5% slide in 2020. (

See IBM stock analysis on TipRanks

).

Credit Suisse analyst

Matthew Cabral

has reiterated a Buy rating on IBM buoyed by the tech giants’ impressive 1Q 2021 results. According to the analyst, the report reflected IBM’s growth in the hybrid cloud segment.

A proposed spin-off of the Management Infrastructure Service unit in the fourth quarter is a catalyst that the analyst expects to ease the path to sustained revenue growth. He has raised the IBM’s price target to $165 from $160, implying 16.06% upside potential to current levels.

Overall, Wall Street is cautiously optimistic about IBM’s prospects. The Moderate Buy consensus rating is based on 3 Buy, 2 Hold, and 1 Sell rating. The average analyst

price target of $149

implies 4.91% upside potential to current levels.

IBM scores a 7 out of 10 on the TipRanks’

Smart Score

tool, implying its performance will likely align with market expectations.

