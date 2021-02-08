IBM, Palantir Technologies Announce New Partnership - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - IBM (IBM) and Palantir Technologies (PLTR) announced Monday a new partnership consisting of IBM's hybrid cloud data platform designed to deliver AI for business, with Palantir's next generation operations platform for building applications.

The new solution leverages Palantir Foundry and integrates with IBM Cloud Pak for Data, IBM Watson and Red Hat OpenShift. Palantir is adopting Red Hat OpenShift, allowing it to run anywhere in the hybrid cloud.

The product is expected to simplify how businesses build and deploy AI-infused applications with IBM Watson and help users access, analyze, and take action on the vast amounts of data that is scattered across hybrid cloud environments, without the need for deep technical skills.

The new product, Palantir for IBM Cloud Pak for Data, is planned for general availability in March of 2021.

