IBM Options Trading: A Deep Dive into Market Sentiment

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on IBM (NYSE:IBM).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with IBM, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 8 options trades for IBM.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 12% bullish and 37%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, 7 are puts, for a total amount of $438,915, and there was 1 call, for a total amount of $43,680.

Projected Price Targets

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $240.0 to $270.0 for IBM over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of IBM stands at 796.14, with a total volume reaching 213.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in IBM, situated within the strike price corridor from $240.0 to $270.0, throughout the last 30 days.

IBM Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume IBM PUT TRADE BEARISH 09/19/25 $22.05 $20.1 $21.45 $250.00 $100.8K 211 0 IBM PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 09/19/25 $17.9 $15.9 $16.85 $240.00 $84.2K 329 50 IBM PUT TRADE BEARISH 06/20/25 $17.2 $16.65 $17.2 $250.00 $73.9K 839 2 IBM PUT TRADE BEARISH 04/17/25 $9.0 $8.6 $9.0 $250.00 $49.5K 1.2K 55 IBM PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 06/20/25 $17.9 $16.75 $17.3 $250.00 $48.4K 839 73

About IBM

IBM looks to be a part of every aspect of an enterprise's IT needs. The company primarily sells software, IT services, consulting, and hardware. IBM operates in 175 countries and employs approximately 300,000 people. The company has a robust roster of business partners to service its clients, which include 95% of all Fortune 500 companies. Primary products include its mainframes, Red Hat software, transaction processing software, and IT consulting.

Having examined the options trading patterns of IBM, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Current Position of IBM With a volume of 342,465, the price of IBM is up 0.1% at $249.2. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Next earnings are expected to be released in 42 days. Expert Opinions on IBM

1 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $320.0.

In a cautious move, an analyst from Oppenheimer downgraded its rating to Outperform, setting a price target of $320.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for IBM with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

