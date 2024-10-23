IBM options imply 5.4% move in share price post-earnings

Pre-earnings options volume in IBM (IBM) is 1.1x normal with puts leading calls 10:9. Implied volatility suggests the market is anticipating a move near 5.4%, or $12.57, after results are released. Median move over the past eight quarters is 4.6%.
