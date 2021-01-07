IBM names Martin Schroeter as CEO of spin-off unit

Jan 7 (Reuters) - International Business Machines IBM.N on Thursday named Martin Schroeter as chief executive officer of the new public company to be created after the separation of its infrastructure services unit, effective Jan. 15.

