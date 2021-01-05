Markets
IBM Names Gary Cohn Vice Chairman

(RTTNews) - International Business Machines Corp. (IBM) said it has appointed Gary Cohn as Vice Chairman of IBM and member of the IBM Executive Leadership Team.

Cohn served as Assistant to the President for Economic Policy and Director of the National Economic Council from January 2017 until April 2018. Before serving in the White House, Cohn was President and Chief Operating Officer of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from 2006-2016, and previously held a number of other leadership positions during 26 years with the company.

