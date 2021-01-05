US Markets
IBM names former Goldman executive Gary Cohn as vice chairman

Noor Zainab Hussain Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

Jan 5 (Reuters) - International Business Machines IBM.N on Tuesday appointed former Goldman Sachs Group Inc GS.N president Gary Cohn as vice chairman.

